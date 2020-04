Indian Railways is set to suffer loses of around Rs 25,000 crore due to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown, according to data by Credit Suisse.

The loss comes mainly due to falling in freight movements despite the diversion of some road-based transportation to rail in addition to the total stopping of passenger services.

As per the data, despite only a limited number of lockdown days, March saw total rail goods movement that in general constitutes a third of the freight movement in the country, fall 14 percent in terms of year on year tonnage and 19 percent when it comes to tonne-kilometre (YoY).

The fall in revenue can be attributed mainly to the low demand for some key products due to limited economic activities after the lockdown. The data compiled by CMIE and Credit Suisse revealed that demand for oil fell by 20 percent in March given the limited fuel demand after the lockdown.

Similarly, numerous other products including coal that was hit by weak power demand, cement and steel due to stopping of construction works, impacted freight revenue.

The situation is expected to get worse in April and the month could see losses that are three times as that of March.