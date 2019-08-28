Indian Railways may offer up to 25% discount on Shatabdi, Tejas trains, says report

Indian Railways may offer up to 25 percent discounts on chair car and executive class seats in trains which has low occupancy and also in Shatabdi, Tejas, intercity and double-decker trains, The Times of India reported Wednesday, adding that the decision to offer the discount has been left to the principal chief commercial managers of each railway zone.

Discount offered on the train tickets will be given on the base fare and additional charges like the goods and services tax (GST), reservation fee, superfast tariff and others will be charged separately, the report added.

“Trains with monthly occupancy of less than 50 percent in the previous year are eligible for the discount,” a circular issued by the railway board said, adding that such trains with low occupancy numbers will be identified by September 30.

The circular has asked the zonal managers to determine competitive fares as a criteria while deciding discounted prices and the ministry has given permission to offer discounted fares on all parts of the journey, be it the first leg, intermediate sections or the last part, the Times of India report added.