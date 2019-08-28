Economy
Indian Railways may offer up to 25% discount on Shatabdi, Tejas trains, says report
Updated : August 28, 2019 09:30 AM IST
Discount offered on the train tickets will be given on the base fare and additional charges like the goods and services tax (GST), reservation fee, superfast tariff and others will be charged separately.
“Trains with monthly occupancy of less than 50 percent in the previous year are eligible for the discount,” a circular issued by the railway board said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more