Indian Railways freight loading down 21% in April-June, July slightly better

Indian Railways has witnessed a 21 percent on-year fall in freight loading during the April-June period of the current financial year. However, the situation has shown a slight improvement in July.

The pace of contraction in freight loading has slowed down from 35.3 percent in April, 21.3 percent in May to 8 percent in June.

While the freight loading was down 6.7 percent during the period between July 1 and July 27, there was a growth of 0.03 percent on July 27 with 3.13 MT of freight loaded as compared to 3.12 MT on the same date a year ago.

On July 27, freight train speed was also 105 percent higher than the same date last year at 46.2 km per hour. Overall, for the months from April to July, the average speed of freight trains has increased to 38.4 km per hour from 23.2 km per hour.

In the month of June, the biggest on-year drop was seen in RMSP (raw material for steel plants) at 25.85 percent. This was followed by an on-year fall of 23.37 percent in the case of coal. Simultaneously, food grains saw the maximum jump at 64.3 percent and this was followed by 37.2 percent growth in the loading of other goods.

Currently, Indian Railways has 1,271 goods sheds, 52 railway-owned sidings, 884 private sidings, and 67 private freight terminals. It plans to increase the network by March 2021 with 41 more private sidings and another 18 private freight terminals.

Railways has also decided to gradually move away from the leasing of parcel space in trains and will introduce online booking of parcel space in trains of choice at pre-determined freight rates.

Zonal offices are also identifying terminals which can be converted into dedicated parcel terminals.