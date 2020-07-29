Economy Indian Railways freight loading down 21% in April-June, July slightly better Updated : July 29, 2020 07:05 AM IST The pace of contraction in freight loading has slowed down from 35.3 percent in April, 21.3 percent in May to 8 percent in June. In the month of June, the biggest on-year drop was seen in RMSP (raw material for steel plants) at 25.85 percent. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply