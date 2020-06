In what could be one of the world's largest recruitment exercise, Indian Railways has successfully completed the recruitment for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians. The process, that took place amid the general lockdown saw 47.45 lakh candidates applying to fill up 64,371 vacancies, the national carrier said on Thursday.

The railway panel has selected 56,378 candidates. Out of the 26,968 are for Assistant Loco Pilots and 28,410 candidates will be for the post of technicians. The Railway Recruitment Boards have issued appointment letters to 40,420 candidates. The training of them will start as soon as COVID-19 lockdown rules ease, the ministry said in a statement.

This recruitment exercise was a three-stage process. Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilots was conducted in 33 shifts for 11 days August 9 to September 4, 2018 at 440 test centres in 166 cities across India.

The second stage CBT for this recruitment was conducted from January 21, 2019 to January 23, 2019 in nine shifts. Finally, Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for approximately 2,22,360 candidates was completed between May 10 to May 21, 2019, the ministry said.

Besides the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilots and technicians, Railway Recruitment Boards have also invited online applications for 35,208 vacancies of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC – Graduate & under Graduate level) post. More than 1.25 crore online applications have been received.

"In the present circumstances, new kind of challenges need to be surmounted which were previously unexpected due to COVID pandemic. These challenges are like Candidates may have to wear face masks, which again pose challenges of tackling impersonation; mass gathering at exam centres may occur; sanitation of examination centres after each shift; number of candidates to be booked in an exam centre may have to be cut down to enable more social distance between two candidates while enforcing the norms required for fair and smooth conduct of examination of this magnitude." the ministry said in a statement.