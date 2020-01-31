Indian promoters may lose control of insurance companies, says report

The government is likely to drop the clause that mandates control of insurance companies by Indian promoters, reported Economic Times.

"The government will amend the relevant provision while dropping the control and ownership clause of the Insurance Act through the Finance Bill," an Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) official was quoted as saying in the newspaper report.

"It has decided to prepare a cabinet note proposing higher FDI," he added.

This development comes as the government is mulling to enhance the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the industry to 74 percent from 49 percent, the report added.

The FDI hike is being examined very carefully, the source was quoted as saying in the report. Regulations on royalties, dividends, ring-fencing of balance sheets may also be reviewed.