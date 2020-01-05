#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Indian Overseas Bank gets Rs 4,360 crore capital infusion

Updated : January 05, 2020 03:10 PM IST

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the bank said it has received the amount as the contribution of the government in the preferential allotment of equity shares during the financial year 2019-20 as government's investment.
Last year, the Finance Ministry had announced capital infusion of Rs 3,800 crore which was later increased by Rs 560 crore.
