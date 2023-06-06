Indian issuers raised nearly $43 billion in green bonds from January 2014 to March 2023

Domestic power producers account for close to 80 percent of the green bonds in India in the mentioned period, including Greenko, ReNew and Continuum among the top five, according to the latest BloombergNEF report. NHPC and Adani Green are the other two of the top five green bond issuers in India.

Issuers in India have raised labelled and unlabelled green bonds worth $42.9 billion in the power sector from January 2014 to March 2023, the latest BloombergNEF report stated. When the issuer is known to exclusively operate in the renewable energy sector, but the instrument is not 'green' certified, it is called an 'unlabelled' bond.

Meanwhile, domestic power producers — Greenko, ReNew and Continuum being among the top five — account for close to 80 percent of the green bonds in India in the period covered. NHPC and Adani Green are the other two of the top five green bond issuers in India.

"The annual share of the top five issuers continued to come down for the third consecutive year indicating that more companies are now participating in the green bond market," the report stated.