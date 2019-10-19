Indian in FBI's top 10 most wanted list, biggest ever hunt launched
Updated : October 19, 2019 12:51 PM IST
Patel, who hails from Viramgam in Ahmedabad, figures in the FBI's top 10 list of most wanted fugitives and carries an award of $100,000.
FBI considers Patel as a cold-blooded murderer and an 'extremely dangerous' criminal who killed his young wife at a Dunkin' Donuts store in Hanover, Maryland, in a most bizarre way.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more