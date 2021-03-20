Indian households switch from ‘essentials only’ to ‘discretionary’ spending: RBI study Updated : March 20, 2021 03:34 PM IST A study by RBI noted a reduced pace of contraction in private consumption to 11.3 percent in the quarter ending September 2020, compared with the 26.3 percent contraction in the June 2020 quarter A further boost to consumption could be provided by the optimism on account of mass vaccination, RBI said Published : March 20, 2021 03:24 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply