  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy

Indian households switch from ‘essentials only’ to ‘discretionary’ spending: RBI study

Updated : March 20, 2021 03:34 PM IST

A study by RBI noted a reduced pace of contraction in private consumption to 11.3 percent in the quarter ending September 2020, compared with the 26.3 percent contraction in the June 2020 quarter
A further boost to consumption could be provided by the optimism on account of mass vaccination, RBI said
Indian households switch from ‘essentials only’ to ‘discretionary’ spending: RBI study
Published : March 20, 2021 03:24 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

Magnitude 7.2 quake hits northern Japan, 1 metre tsunami expected

Magnitude 7.2 quake hits northern Japan, 1 metre tsunami expected

IBLA exclusive: Perpetual bond closer to equity than debt, carries higher risk says Uday Kotak

IBLA exclusive: Perpetual bond closer to equity than debt, carries higher risk says Uday Kotak

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement