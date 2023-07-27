India planning to block online gaming apps, platforms avoiding GST: Sources

1 Min Read
Finance Ministry and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTy), in a joint effort will launch a crackdown upon all the gaming apps luring gamers with ‘No GST, No Tax’ messages, according to sources.
Indian government has decided that it will soon block all online gaming apps and platforms that avoid paying GST, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.
Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) and MeiTy have been preparing a list of such gaming platforms that are wooing gamers through such messages, the sources informed.
International gaming platforms comprise the majority of such violators which are advertising ‘No GST, No TDS’ ads on their respective platforms.
First Published: Jul 27, 2023 11:41 PM IST
