India prohibits export of de-oiled rice bran after non-basmati white rice

The Indian government has prohibited the export of de-oiled rice bran with immediate effect until November, according to a Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification released on Friday.
"Export of de-oiled rice bran under ITC HS code 2306 and under any other HS code is prohibited until November 30," the DGFT notification said.
India is a major exporter of de-oiled rice bran which is used to prepare cattle feed, poultry feed, and fish feed.
This comes a week after the DGFT banned exports of non-basmati white rice in order to keep domestic prices stable ahead of the general election in 2024.
Shipments of non-basmati white rice will be permitted if the Indian government grants permission to other nations to meet their food security needs and if their governments request it, according to the statement.
