CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndian Govt hopes for uptick in rice procurement, cool down in prices after tepid response in 1st e auction

Indian Govt hopes for uptick in rice procurement, cool down in prices after tepid response in 1st e-auction

Indian Govt hopes for uptick in rice procurement, cool down in prices after tepid response in 1st e-auction
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 9:53:08 PM IST (Published)

The first e-auction under Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) had attracted bids only for 170 metric tonnes (MT) despite offering a total of 3.86 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) rice. There has been an 11 percent rise in prices of rice since last year, according to Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra.

The Union Government is confident of attracting more bidders in future rounds of e-auction of rice under open market sale scheme (OMSS) despite a tepid response in the first e-auction held on July 5. The OMSS is aimed at cooling down rice prices by signalling the market about the availability of ample stocks with the government, stated Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra. 

Chopra also pointed out that there has been an 11 percent rise in prices of rice since last year. 
The e-auction for rice conducted by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had attracted bids only for 170 metric tonnes (MT) despite offering a total of 3.86 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) rice.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X