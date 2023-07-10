Indian Govt hopes for uptick in rice procurement, cool down in prices after tepid response in 1st e-auction

The first e-auction under Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) had attracted bids only for 170 metric tonnes (MT) despite offering a total of 3.86 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) rice. There has been an 11 percent rise in prices of rice since last year, according to Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra.

The Union Government is confident of attracting more bidders in future rounds of e-auction of rice under open market sale scheme (OMSS) despite a tepid response in the first e-auction held on July 5. The OMSS is aimed at cooling down rice prices by signalling the market about the availability of ample stocks with the government, stated Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra.

Chopra also pointed out that there has been an 11 percent rise in prices of rice since last year.