Indian Govt fears EU's carbon tariffs will raise compliance costs, impede free trade

Indian experts accredited by the government will be assessing the carbon content as India and European Union (EU) negotiate the Free Trade Agreement, as per sources in the government,
India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations are on track as both sides are trying to resolve all the persisting issues, sources from government indicated. The Indian government is trying to engage on several dimensions, while noting that carbon tariffs do raise costs and impinge on free trade.
Experts in India, accredited by the government will be assessing the carbon content. Moreover, it is also undertaking stakeholder consultation on volumes of trade.
With EU's carbon tariffs slated to kick in from 2026, industry associations are making individual efforts to comply while the government is focusing on the aspect of sustainability.
There are high ambitions over the potential FTA on the European side due to huge volumes of trade with India, increased mobility for students and professionals; independent of migration, as per government sources.
The Indian government is also looking forward to have greater facilitation in visas by the EU for Indian students and professionals.
(Edited by : Keshav Singh Chundawat)
First Published: Jul 6, 2023 9:04 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Threads explained: How is the new Meta app different from Twitter? Steps to install, verification and privacy
Jul 6, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Online Gaming — here's how critical a conducive taxation regime is for user safety
Jul 6, 2023 IST6 Min Read
World View | 23rd SCO Summit — no doubt, its relevance is sustained but terrorism may undermine it
Jul 6, 2023 IST7 Min Read
A clarion call for the Uniform Civil Code and the tribal resistance
Jul 5, 2023 IST5 Min Read