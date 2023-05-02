Indian government exuding confidence on economy’s growth trajectory

In support, government sources list a host of economic indicators, all pointing towards this upside. For instance, domestic air traffic touched an all-time high on April 30, 2023. Peak power demand touched an all-time high in April 2023.

The economy is now "on autopilot with a steady and stable growth path, declining inflation, stable external situation, and currency, ample foreign exchange reserves and enthusiastic investor interest in Indian capital markets and various sectors," according to finance ministry sources.

In support, government sources list a host of economic indicators, all pointing towards this upside. For instance, domestic air traffic touched an all-time high on April 30, 2023. Peak power demand touched an all-time high in April 2023. Demand for diesel was up 6.7 percent in April 2023, year-on-year. Two-wheeler sales have gone up by 7.7 percent year-on-year, whereas electric vehicle sales were the highest ever at 1.4 lakh units in March 2023. Tractor sales continue to clock double-digit growth.

Finance ministry sources said, "Aggregate demand conditions in India remain healthy. Urban consumption demand has risen robustly, with the rebound in contact-intensive services providing a strong upside. Rural demand indicators are steadily improving, brightened by expectations of a bumper rabi harvest. Most of the high-frequency indicators have reached their pre-pandemic level."

While global manufacturing PMI remained in the contractionary zone, India's manufacturing PMI achieved a four-month high of 57.2 in April FY24, remaining in the expansionary zone for 22 months in a row. Sources said, "High PMI suggests that manufacturing activities have accelerated further, boosted by robust new business growth, benign price pressures, better international sales, and improved supply-chain conditions."

Over the past decade, the banking system has also strengthened its balance sheets and improved asset quality. finance ministry sources said, "The well-capitalised banking system is now comfortable to lend, as apparent in the rising sectoral deployment of bank credit. Considerable deleveraging has improved private sector balance sheets in the past decade, translating into fast-paced bank non-food credit growth, expanding at double digits on a year-on-year basis since April 8, 2022, and recording a near 16 percent growth on the week ending on February 24, 2023."

The financial sector's health, including SCBs, has consistently improved since March 2018, as reflected in their improved financial parameters, including asset quality, and profitability, among others. The gross NPA ratio has declined from 11.2 percent in March 2018 to 5.0 percent in September 2022 and the capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) has improved from 13.8 percent in March 2018 to 16.1 percent during the same period.

Despite global uncertainties, India has remained an attractive destination for long-term investment, facilitated by a vibrant capital market where “domestic institutional investors have largely counterbalanced foreign portfolio investors' outflows "in an uncertain economic environment, FinMin sources say. As per data, DIIs invested 27 percent higher than the last financial year, at Rs 2.3 lakh crore between April-February FY23 in the equity market.

India has also registered its highest annual FDI inflows so far, at $84.84 billion in FY22. Its service and goods exports touched $750 billion in FY23, a record of sorts. Importantly the new foreign trade policy aims to increase the country's exports to $2 trillion by 2030.

Finance ministry sources said, "This marks a shift from an incentives-based regime to a remission and entitlement-based regime. Low and declining prices of commodities and steady export performance mean that the current account deficit will be at 2.0 percent or lower in FY24."