Indian government exuding confidence on economy’s growth trajectory

The economy is now "on autopilot with a steady and stable growth path, declining inflation, stable external situation, and currency, ample foreign exchange reserves and enthusiastic investor interest in Indian capital markets and various sectors," according to finance ministry sources.

In support, government sources list a host of economic indicators, all pointing towards this upside. For instance, domestic air traffic touched an all-time high on April 30, 2023. Peak power demand touched an all-time high in April 2023. Demand for diesel was up 6.7 percent in April 2023, year-on-year. Two-wheeler sales have gone up by 7.7 percent year-on-year, whereas electric vehicle sales were the highest ever at 1.4 lakh units in March 2023. Tractor sales continue to clock double-digit growth.

Finance ministry sources said, "Aggregate demand conditions in India remain healthy. Urban consumption demand has risen robustly, with the rebound in contact-intensive services providing a strong upside. Rural demand indicators are steadily improving, brightened by expectations of a bumper rabi harvest. Most of the high-frequency indicators have reached their pre-pandemic level."