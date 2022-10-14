    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeconomy News

    India's forex reserves rise $204 million to $532.868 billion

    India's forex reserves rise $204 million to $532.868 billion

    India's forex reserves rise $204 million to $532.868 billion
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by USD 4.854 billion to USD 532.664 billion.

    India’s forex reserves rose by USD 204 million to USD 532.868 billion for the week ended October 7 on an increase in the value of gold holdings, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by USD 4.854 billion to USD 532.664 billion.
    The reserves had been falling for many weeks now as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.
    It can be noted that in October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion.
    Also read: India to be among fastest growing economies despite global challenges, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
    Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, saw a drop of USD 1.311 billion to USD 471.496 billion during the week ended October 7, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.
    Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
    The rise in the overall reserves for the week ended October 7 was on account of a sizable increase in the value of the gold holdings, which rose USD 1.35 billion to USD 38.955 billion, the RBI said.
    The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by USD 155 million to USD 17.582 billion, the apex bank said.
    The country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by USD 10 million to USD 4.836 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
    Also read: Windfall gain tax levies may be reviewed soon
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Forex reservesReserve Bank of India (RBI)

    Previous Article

    India exports rise 4.82% to $35.45 billion in September

    Next Article

    India to be among fastest growing economies despite global challenges, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng