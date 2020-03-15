  • SENSEX
Lower circuit: Here are the rules and levels to watch
Indian firms struggle to deal with work from home scenario

Updated : March 15, 2020 09:57 AM IST

Businesses that can shift technology capacity and investments to digital platforms will mitigate the impact of the outbreak and keep their companies running smoothly now, and over the long term.
The training will take some time and may hamper productivity in the short run but is a win-win situation for the non-tech companies in the long run, in case any such global emergency arises in the future.
