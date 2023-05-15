Indian farmers welcome government's move to ban import of cheap apples

Earlier last week, the government issued a notification and banned the imports of apples costing less than Rs 50 per kg. This cost includes cost of the fruit, insurance and freight import cost. This decision will keep cheap imported apples out of the Indian market. Farmers say these cheaper imported apples, especially Iranian apples' low cost made it impossible for Indian apple farmer to compete and caused them huge losses.

India produces 2.45 million tons of apples annually. Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand are the major apple producing states with over nine lakh apple growers. These apple growers play a key role in the economy of their respective states, but last few years have been difficult for these farmers. Increased production cost and competition from big corporates meant the Indian apple growers were facing losses, but the government notification has thrown Indian apple growers a lifeline.

Apple growers also claim that there is no exception given to South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) countries and this will also help the farmers.

Harish Chauhan of Fruit & Vegetables Association in Himachal Pradesh said, "There is no exception given to SAFTA countries in the notification. So Iran won't be able to import its apples illegally via Afghanistan."

India imported 4.48 lakh tonnes of apple in 2021-2022 and Iran's market share of this import was 23 percent. Farmers say due to lack of proper vigilance, these imported apples were illegally capturing the Indian market....this notification will put a full stop to this.

Majid Wafai, President of J&K Cold Storage Association said, "Iranian apples had made inroads in mandis dedicated to Indian farmers, causing us further losses. This will also change now."

Various Indian horticulture organisations who were seeking a ban on cheap imported apples for years now are claiming that this notification will bring huge relief to the Indian apple growers. After this ban, these organisations are planning to seek an increase in import duty of the apples. They claim that this will discourage massive imports and will force government to enhance and increase inhouse production to meet the domestic demand.