English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndian farmers welcome government's move to ban import of cheap apples

Indian farmers welcome government's move to ban import of cheap apples

Indian farmers welcome government's move to ban import of cheap apples
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Santia Gora  May 15, 2023 10:16:10 PM IST (Published)

Earlier last week, the government issued a notification and banned the imports of apples costing less than Rs 50 per kg. This cost includes cost of the fruit, insurance and freight import cost. This decision will keep cheap imported apples out of the Indian market. Farmers say these cheaper imported apples, especially Iranian apples' low cost made it impossible for Indian apple farmer to compete and caused them huge losses.

India produces 2.45 million tons of apples annually. Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand are the major apple producing states with over nine lakh apple growers. These apple growers play a key role in the economy of their respective states, but last few years have been difficult for these farmers. Increased production cost and competition from big corporates meant the Indian apple growers were facing losses, but the government notification has thrown Indian apple growers a lifeline.

Last week, the government issued a notification and banned the imports of apples costing less than Rs 50 per kg. This cost includes cost of the fruit, insurance and freight import cost. This decision will keep cheap imported apples out of the Indian market. Farmers say these cheaper imported apples, especially Iranian apples' low cost made it impossible for Indian apple farmer to compete and caused them huge losses.
Apple growers also claim that there is no exception given to South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) countries and this will also help the farmers.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X