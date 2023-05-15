Indian farmers welcome government's move to ban import of cheap apples

Earlier last week, the government issued a notification and banned the imports of apples costing less than Rs 50 per kg. This cost includes cost of the fruit, insurance and freight import cost. This decision will keep cheap imported apples out of the Indian market. Farmers say these cheaper imported apples, especially Iranian apples' low cost made it impossible for Indian apple farmer to compete and caused them huge losses.

India produces 2.45 million tons of apples annually. Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand are the major apple producing states with over nine lakh apple growers. These apple growers play a key role in the economy of their respective states, but last few years have been difficult for these farmers. Increased production cost and competition from big corporates meant the Indian apple growers were facing losses, but the government notification has thrown Indian apple growers a lifeline.

Apple growers also claim that there is no exception given to South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) countries and this will also help the farmers.