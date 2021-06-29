Indian economy to see 9.2% growth in FY22: Barclays

The impact of the second COVID-19 wave on India’s economic growth has been lesser than the first one, however, the bounce-back will be shallow as compared to that seen last year, according to Barclays Asia Economic Outlook.

Barclays expects India’s GDP to see a 9.2 percent growth in FY22.

India should be in a position to vaccinate at least half of its population by the end of the year. The policy normalisation is on track and the start of policy normalisation will remain contingent on a sustained growth recovery, it said.

The global investment bank sees room for a repo rate hike only in Q1 FY2022-23 (April-June).

Rahul Bajoria, Chief Economist, Barclays India, stated that India’s overall forex position remained solid, while the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) forex reserves are expected to rise to USD 645 billion by March 2022.

He expects the rupee to witness a bit of correction in the near term. "There is not much to suggest demand side price pressures, while inflation seems to be commodity-price driven in the recent past," he said.

Barclays notes that India’s inflation is being driven by non-domestic factors, limiting policy options and squeezing profit margins. Nearly all of the current increase in WPI is being driven by the rapid advance of commodity prices.

It expects CPI inflation to remain "sticky at elevated levels even after commodity prices peak."

CPI inflation is likely to average 5.4 percent YoY in FY22.

