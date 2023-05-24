Indian economy remains resilient, inflation well under control: Sanjiv Puri

By CNBCTV18.com

ITC MD Sanjiv Puri acknowledged that during the previous quarter, global recessionary conditions had led to a slight compression of demand at the global level. However, he reassured that this was an isolated incident, and heaped praise on the government for its proactive measures.

Sanjiv Puri, Vice President and Managing Director of ITC and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Vice President, on Wednesday, May 24, expressed optimism about the Indian economy, highlighting its continued robustness and successful management amidst global challenges. Puri emphasised that the country's high frequency indicators reinforced its positive trajectory, with only a few sectors warranting careful observation due to their connection to global pricing and external demand.

