Indian economy in good shape on high GDP growth, foreign exchange reserve: Bimal Jalan

The Indian economy is in good shape as the country's GDP growth rate and foreign exchange reserve are high, former RBI governor Bimal Jalan said on Thursday.

Notwithstanding economic uncertainties triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war that is also impacting the global supply chain, Jalan said it is not going to affect India's economic performance.

"India's current macroeconomic situation is quite positive in the sense that the rate of growth is high. India's foreign exchange reserve is also very high," he said.