Indian economy grows 7.8% in April-June quarter

India's GDP grew at 7.8 percent in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, as per the National Statistical Data (NSO) data, released on Thursday, August 31. This is against 13.1 percent growth in the year-ago period and 6.1 percent growth in the previous quarter. CNBC TV18 Polls had predicted a growth of 7.9 percent.

India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy as China's GDP growth in the April-June quarter was 6.3 percent.

The real gross value added (GVA), which provides a broader picture of the economy's performance, also registered a similar growth rate of 7.8 percent in Q1 of FY24, marginally higher than the CNBC TV18 Poll forecast of 7.7 percent. This is notably lower than the 11.9 percent GVA growth seen in the same quarter last year but higher than 6.5 percent recorded in the previous quarter.

The manufacturing sector reported growth of 4.7 percent in Q1 of FY24. While this figure reflects a positive trend, it falls short of the previous year's growth rate of 6.1 percent and is marginally higher than the 4.5 percent growth seen in the preceding quarter.

The agriculture sector showed steady growth at 3.5 percent in Q1 of FY24, surpassing the previous year's figure of 2.4 percent. In the previous quarter, the agri sector saw 5.5 percent growth.

The electricity sector's growth, however, saw a substantial slowdown, recording 2.9 percent growth compared to 14.9 percent in the same period last year and a 6.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The mining sector maintained a growth rate of 5.8 percent, though it was lower than the 9.5 percent recorded last year, and higher than the 4.3 percent in the previous quarter.

The trade and hotels sector registered growth of 9.2 percent, a notable decrease from the 25.7 percent growth recorded in the same quarter last year. However, it remained relatively stable compared to the previous quarter, with a slight increase of 0.1 percent.

The finance and real estate sector showed robust growth at 12.2 percent, surpassing both the previous year's figure of 8.5 percent and the previous quarter's 7.1 percent growth.

Growth in public administration and services stood at 7.9 percent, showing a significant decline from the 21.3 percent growth recorded in the same period last year but an increase from the 3.1 percent growth seen in the previous quarter.

The broader industrial sector, encompassing manufacturing, mining, and utilities, posted a growth rate of 5.5 percent in the first quarter of FY24. While this growth is positive, it pales in comparison to the 9.4 percent growth recorded in the same period last year and the 6.3 percent growth in the previous quarter.

Conversely, India's services sector continued to be a standout performer, maintaining robust growth at 10.3 percent in Q1 of FY24. Although this growth rate marks a decrease from the exceptional 16.3 percent growth seen in the same quarter last year, it's an improvement over the 6.9 percent growth in the previous quarter.