India's gross domestic product or GDP contracted 7.5 percent in the July-September period in comparison to the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistical Office on Friday.

The GDP had expanded by 4.4 percent in the corresponding July-September period of 2019-20. The economy had shrunk by an unprecedented 23.9 percent in the first quarter of this fiscal due to the coronavirus pandemic and pandemic-induced lockdowns.

China's economy grew by 4.9 percent in July-September this year, faster than the 3.2 percent growth in April-June 2020.

Rating agency Icra had said the Year-on-Year (YoY) contraction in Indian GDP (at constant 2011-12 prices) is estimated to have narrowed appreciably to 9.5 percent in Q2 FY2021 from 23.9 percent in Q1 FY2021, as the economy recovered from the lows of the pandemic-induced lockdown.

It said the contraction in the Gross Value Added (GVA) at basic prices is expected to have moderated considerably to 8.5 percent in the July-September quarter from 22.8 percent in the previous three months.

The RBI has estimated that the economy will contract by 9.5 percent for the full fiscal year.

"India has entered a technical recession in the first half of 2020-21 for the first time in its history with Q2 2020-21 likely to record the second successive quarter of GDP contraction," as per the article titled 'Economic Activity Index', authored by Pankaj Kumar of the Monetary Policy Department.

It, however, added that the contraction is "ebbing with gradual normalisation in activities and expected to be short-lived."