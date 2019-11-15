Business
Indian consumers worried over global warming, overpopulation; 75% willing to do more for environment, says new study
Updated : November 15, 2019 05:57 PM IST
As many as 71 percent think the world is heading towards an environmental disaster unless people change their daily habits.
The food and beverage sector would be the first industry to see the emerging trend for convergence of these health and environment, says Tetra Pak Index study.
