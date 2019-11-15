Indian consumers worried over global warming, overpopulation; 75% willing to do more for environment, says new study

Global warming has emerged as the most worrying environmental concern among Indians overall followed by overpopulation and air pollution, a new international study has revealed.

The Tetra Pak Index 2019 study, which focuses on health and environment, also showed that 75 percent of Indians who took part in the poll believe that climate change is the result of human activity. As many as 71 percent think the world is heading towards an environmental disaster unless people change their daily habits.

With the global population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, what and how humanity consumes has huge implication on the future of the planet. Interest in the environment is shifting rapidly from a distant, abstract concern to one that is much more concrete, urgent and, crucially, personal, as consumers increasingly see this as an issue that will impact them and their family’s health.

Live with minimal impact on environment

As per the study, up to 75 percent of Indian consumers think it is important to live with minimal impact on the environment, while 78 percent aim to do good for the environment and realise that they need to do more. Interestingly, for Indian respondents, air pollution, diseases and mental health issues emerged as the most worrying problems; and 84 percent are willing to sacrifice convenience for more healthy products.

Historically treated as separate areas, health and environment are now two of the most pressing consumer concerns. The food and beverage sector would be the first industry to see the emerging trend for convergence of these two critical issues, which provides a new opportunity for brands to make a powerful, purposeful, personal connection with consumers by addressing and communicating both at the same time.