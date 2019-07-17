Business
Indian CFOs plan to increase spend to support topline growth in 2019, shows survey
Updated : July 17, 2019 04:19 PM IST
Ninety percent of Indian CFOs believe that improving cash, working-capital management will be more important this year compared to previous year.
As many as 180 CFOs and other senior finance executives from Asia and 30 from companies in India participated in the survey.
