Economy Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India Updated : April 24, 2020 08:47 AM IST Contributions given are sent to two beneficiary organisations, Feeding America in the US and Goonj in India. One of the donations that helped Indiaspora cross the USD 1 million threshold came from Bay-area based volunteer group Aram Sei