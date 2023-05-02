India cuts windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil, exemptions for others continue

Windfall tax rates are revised on a fortnightly basis based on oil price fluctuations.

The Indian government has revised the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production to Rs 4,100 per tonne from Rs 6,400 per tonne earlier.

Changes will be effective from Tuesday, May 2.

Diesel, Petrol and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) continue to remain exempted from Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).

Windfall tax rates are revised on a fortnightly basis based on oil price fluctuations.

The move is positive for oil companies as they will now have to pay lower tax on the sale of crude oil in the market.

SAED on Petrol and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) was already at nil.

The windfall tax on petroleum crude was cut to zero from Rs 3,500 per tonne on April 4, before being revised to Rs 6,400 on April 19.

Windfall tax was imposed on crude oil producers in July last year and the levy was extended on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel in case of private refiners wanting to gain from healthy refining margins in the overseas market instead of selling it domestically.