India cuts windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil, exemptions for others continue

1 Min(s) Read
Windfall tax rates are revised on a fortnightly basis based on oil price fluctuations.
The Indian government has revised the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production to Rs 4,100 per tonne from Rs 6,400 per tonne earlier.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Changes will be effective from Tuesday, May 2.
Diesel, Petrol and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) continue to remain exempted from Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).