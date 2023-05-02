India cuts windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil, exemptions for others continue

Windfall tax rates are revised on a fortnightly basis based on oil price fluctuations.

The Indian government has revised the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production to Rs 4,100 per tonne from Rs 6,400 per tonne earlier.

Changes will be effective from Tuesday, May 2.

Diesel, Petrol and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) continue to remain exempted from Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).