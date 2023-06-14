India will be a beneficiary of an imminent slowdown in China, says CMR's Ben Cavender

The People's Bank of China has taken a surprising step by reducing its short-term policy interest rate. This move aims to support the economy's recovery by adopting a more accommodating monetary stance. Specifically, the central bank lowered the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 10 basis points, now standing at 1.9 percent. Notably, this is the first time the rate has been decreased since August 2022.

The economic landscape is ever-evolving, and as one nation faces a slowdown, another may find opportunities emerging. Such is the case with China's current economic challenges and the potential benefits it could bring to India.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ben Cavender, Managing Director of China Market Research Group said that India is poised to benefit from the slowdown in China. While China has been an economic powerhouse for years, its growth trajectory has encountered significant obstacles, leading to doubts about whether it can achieve its 5 percent growth target for the current year. This slowdown opens avenues for India to capitalise on the situation and further strengthen its position in the global economy.

He said, “There will be some kind of recovery coming in China over the next six months, but it is going to be driven by multinational brands, not so much by the investment community. And as far as where that investment community is moving money, like absolutely, yes, India is going to be a beneficiary, probably some other Southeast Asian nations will also be beneficiaries. So, it's a great thing for India right now .”

One of the key reasons why Cavender has been positive on China for a long time is their meticulous economic planning. Despite the current challenges, China's long-term strategies and efforts to rebalance its economy could yield positive results in the future. However, in the interim, this shift presents an opportunity for India to attract investment and expand its industrial base, potentially becoming an alternative manufacturing hub for global companies.

While talking about US and China, Cavender said that the relationship between the United States and China has been a significant driver of the global economy for years. These two economic powerhouses have intertwined supply chains, trade partnerships, and financial linkages. While there have been discussions about decoupling the US and Chinese economies due to geopolitical tensions, complete separation remains a complex and difficult task.

(with input from Bloomberg)

