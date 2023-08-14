July WPI inflation in the negative territory for the fourth-consecutive month

2 Min Read
The Wholesale Price Index or WPI measures the change in prices of goods that wholesale businesses sell to and trade in bulk with other companies. WPI tracks factory gate prices before retail prices.
India's wholesale inflation for July 2023 came at -1.36 percent. It is in the negative for the fourth-straight month. In July, the wholesale inflation had come down to -4.12 percent and in April it was down to -3.48 percent, the lowest since November 2015.
India's food inflation gained to 7.75 percent from -1.24 percent in June, and vegetable inflation increased to 62.12 percent from the previous month's -21.98 percent. While the egg, meat and fish inflation declined to 1.79 percent from the previous month's 2.74 percent, the onion inflation increased to 7.13 percent in July from the prior month's -4.31 percent. Potato inflation was at -24.4 percent.
Meanwhile, fuel and power inflation increased to 12.79 percent from the previous month's 12.63 percent. The fuel and power inflation came in at -12.79 percent.
The all commodities index is up 1.95 percent.
India's retail inflation data, which is tracked more closely given its importance, is expected to release today evening. The CPI inflation for June had gained to 4.81 percent, an increase from the 4.31 percent figure in May.
