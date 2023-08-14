July WPI inflation in the negative territory for the fourth-consecutive month

The Wholesale Price Index or WPI measures the change in prices of goods that wholesale businesses sell to and trade in bulk with other companies. WPI tracks factory gate prices before retail prices.

India's wholesale inflation for July 2023 came at -1.36 percent. It is in the negative for the fourth-straight month. In July, the wholesale inflation had come down to -4.12 percent and in April it was down to -3.48 percent, the lowest since November 2015.

India's food inflation gained to 7.75 percent from -1.24 percent in June, and vegetables inflation increased to 62.12 percent from the previous month's -21.98 percent. While the eggs, meat and fish inflation declined to 1.79 percent from the previous month's 2.74 percent, the onion inflation increased to 7.13 percent in July from the prior month's -4.31 percent. Potato inflation was at -24.4 percent.

Meanwhile, fuel and power inflation increased to 12.79 percent from the previous month's 12.63 percent. The fuel and power inflation camein at -12.79 percent.

The all commodies index is up 1.95 percent.