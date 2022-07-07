Atta exporters will need government approval hereon

The exporters of atta (or wheat flour) and other related products will now need the government's prior approval from July 12 for such exports. As per a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) released on July 6, it is now mandatory for all exporters to seek prior permission from the inter-ministerial committee on wheat export before sending any outbound shipment.

While there is no outright ban on the exports of wheat flour and related products such as maida, semolina etc, the attempt clearly is to curb these exports amid reports of a sharp surge in such shipments following the May 13 wheat ban.

The notification has made an exception for exports when loading on the ship started before July 6 or when the consignments were already handed to the customs.

Earlier, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had told CNBC-TV18 that the food ministry is monitoring atta exports . While noting a fall in wheat prices, Pandey maintained that the regulations to curb exports of the commodity will continue to remain in place even as the government will take an appropriate call on requests from some countries.

—The story will be updated with more details