English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

India a valuable partner for US despite public spats on a few issues: USIBC

economy | IST

India a valuable partner for US despite public spats on a few issues: USIBC

Profile image
By Parikshit Luthra   Jan 13, 2023 7:40 PM IST (Published)
Mini

While India and US ruled out a mini trade deal or a free trade agreement (FTA) in near future, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said they are thinking big when it comes to trade relations. CNBC TV18 spoke to Atul Keshap, President of USIBC (US-India Business Circle), who was enthused by the fact that both nations are looking at 'friend-shoring' as a way to strengthen the partnership.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and his American counterpart Trade Representative Katherine Tai concluded the two-day US-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) on Wednesday, January 13, in Washington D.C. Both countries ruled out a mini trade deal or a free trade agreement (FTA) in the near future. However, Goyal said India and US are thinking big when it comes to their trade relationship. The two countries launched a new TPF Working Group on Resilient Trade, which enables officials to deepen bilateral dialogues and enhance their trade relationship's resilience and sustainability to withstand current and future global challenges, according to a joint statement.

Recommended Articles

View All
'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Atul Keshap, President of USIBC (US-India Business Circle), acknowledged that both countries are layered and pluralistic, and expressed the hope that trade deals between the two nations will be completed soon.


Also Read: Budget 2023 should focus on expanding priority-sector lending, removal of non-tariff barriers: UKIBC

Keshap acknowledged that there are various low-hanging issues that need to be addressed, such as emerging technologies and supply chain issues. He believes that addressing these issues will pave the way for further trade deals between the two nations.

Despite public disagreements, Keshap emphasised that India remains a valuable partner for the US. He noted that there is a lot of work being done privately to strengthen the relationship between the two countries, and expressed his happiness that both nations are looking at "friend-shoring" as a way to strengthen the partnership.

Also Read: At Nasdaq, Piyush Goyal tells businesses that it is the 'right time to work with India'

Keshap also highlighted that both countries are looking to bring capital and supply chains to India, with the United States seeking a level playing field and the opportunity to bring its high level of tech and business knowhow to the country. He emphasised that the United States sees business as a service to India's growth, and that a level playing field, ease of doing business, and transparency are top priorities for the US.

In conclusion, Keshap emphasised that the United States and India have a strong relationship and that addressing the low-hanging issues would pave the way for further trade deals and cooperation between the two nations. He also emphasised that the United States sees India as a valuable partner and is committed to working with the country to promote growth and prosperity.

Also Read: India rules out FTA with US for now — Here are other highlights from the trade ministers’ meeting

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X