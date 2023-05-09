English
Government must use buffer stocks, import taxes more aggressively to manage food inflation: Ashok Gulati

By Sapna Das  May 9, 2023 7:34:12 PM IST (Updated)

Prominent agricultural economist Ashok Gulati said the government made deep cuts in import duties on edible oils and today the edible oils led inflation is negative. The economist also highlighted the need for aggressive use of buffer stocks to cool off cereal prices.

Prominent agricultural economist and advisor to the government on food grain pricing Ashok Gulati has suggested the government should aggressively cut import duties, particularly on skimmed milk powder to contain milk price inflation.

Gulati said the import duty on skimmed milk powder is 60 percent currently and the government can lower it to 10-15 percent levels. Similarly import duty on butter is at 40 percent, which the govt can reduce. Gulati said Mother Dairy has raised milk prices five times while Amul has done the same three times.
“There are 299 commodities in CPI, and I gave you the example of milk which has the highest weight as an individual commodity,” Ashok Gulati said.
