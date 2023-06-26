US to end retaliatory tariffs on steel & aluminum, India responds with duty cuts on 8 products

Government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that an additional duty of 20 percent each on fresh apples, boric acid, diagnostic reagents, lentils and walnuts will go; apart from a 10 percent additional duty on chickpeas, Rs 7 per kilogram on dried or fresh almonds and Rs 20 per kilogram on shelled.

India has decided to remove retaliatory duties on eight American products, responding to the decision by the United States of America (USA) to exempt 70 percent of requests on steel and 80 percent of requests on aluminium from India from additional scrutiny.

Government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that an additional duty of 20 percent each on fresh apples, boric acid, diagnostic reagents, lentils and walnuts will go; apart from a 10 percent additional duty on chickpeas, Rs 7 per kilogram on dried or fresh almonds and Rs 20 per kilogram on shelled.

According to sources, the end of the retaliatory duties against the US by October 2023 will have limited repercussions on the Indian market, primarily resulting in a shift in the market share among various suppliers. Consequently, products such as American apples will now compete with Iran and other countries for a pie of the Indian market.

In 2018, the United States levied a 25 percent import duty on steel and 10 percent import duty on many aluminium products from India citing reasons for national security, which prompted the imposition of retaliatory duties by India on 20 American products in June 2019.

On June 23, 2023, Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that six pending WTO disputes between India & the US have been bilaterally settled during PM Modi's visit and both the countries also aim to settle their only pending WTO dispute, on avian and poultry, this year itself.

Both countries are also slated to commence discussions soon on India's demand for the reinstatement of GSP benefits.