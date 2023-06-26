US to end retaliatory tariffs on steel & aluminum, India responds with duty cuts on 8 products

Government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that an additional duty of 20 percent each on fresh apples, boric acid, diagnostic reagents, lentils and walnuts will go; apart from a 10 percent additional duty on chickpeas, Rs 7 per kilogram on dried or fresh almonds and Rs 20 per kilogram on shelled.

India has decided to remove retaliatory duties on eight American products, responding to the decision by the United States of America (USA) to exempt 70 percent of requests on steel and 80 percent of requests on aluminium from India from additional scrutiny.

Government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that an additional duty of 20 percent each on fresh apples, boric acid, diagnostic reagents, lentils and walnuts will go; apart from a 10 percent additional duty on chickpeas, Rs 7 per kilogram on dried or fresh almonds and Rs 20 per kilogram on shelled.