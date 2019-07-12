cnbctv-18 budget 2019
India-US trade talks end without major progress

Updated : July 12, 2019 08:20 PM IST

Many of the toughest questions on agricultural commodities, e-commerce, and steel and aluminum, have been put off until commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal goes to Washington for talks with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer next month.
'No breakthrough,' said one of the senior Indian officials involved in the talks in New Delhi that went on for a little over three hours.
The two sides resumed talks after US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in June where they agreed to seek to deepen the two countries' relationship.
cnbc two logos
