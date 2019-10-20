#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
India-US trade negotiations going at full speed, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated : October 20, 2019 12:18 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the negotiations between India and the US on a trade deal are going in "full speed" and expressed hope that an agreement will be structured soon.
The ongoing trade deal negotiations briefly came up for discussion during a pull aside between Sitharaman and US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin at the IMF headquarters.
India is demanding exemption from high duties imposed by the US on certain steel and aluminium products, resumption of export benefits to certain domestic products under their Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), greater market access for its products from sectors, including agriculture, automobile, auto components and engineering.
