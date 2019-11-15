India, US resolve important trade issues; initial trade package in the works
Updated : November 15, 2019 03:30 PM IST
A high-powered US delegation will travel to India next week to give final shape to what is being described as an initial trade package which will eventually pave the way for a major trade pact between the two countries.
Trade issues started cropping up between the countries when the US imposed high customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products, which are affecting India's exports of these items to America.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more