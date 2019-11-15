#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
India, US resolve important trade issues; initial trade package in the works

Updated : November 15, 2019 03:30 PM IST

A high-powered US delegation will travel to India next week to give final shape to what is being described as an initial trade package which will eventually pave the way for a major trade pact between the two countries.
Trade issues started cropping up between the countries when the US imposed high customs duties on certain steel and aluminium products, which are affecting India's exports of these items to America.
