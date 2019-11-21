#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

India, US in talks to resolve trade issues, says official

Updated : November 21, 2019 04:48 PM IST

The two countries have been locked in trade disputes for months, slapping higher tariffs on each other's products and the US withdrawing a key concession to India.
India, US in talks to resolve trade issues, says official
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

India trying to convince US that tapping into Indian talent is in mutual benefit: Jaishankar

India trying to convince US that tapping into Indian talent is in mutual benefit: Jaishankar

Over 1,000 vacant posts in CBI: Modi govt to Rajya Sabha

Over 1,000 vacant posts in CBI: Modi govt to Rajya Sabha

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV