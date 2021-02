The India-US defence trade, which has grown significantly in a short span of time, now stands at USD 21 billion, India’s envoy here has said, asserting that the bilateral military and security ties are stronger than ever before.

India’s ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that India’s designation as a Major Defense Partner’ and accordance of Strategic Trade Authorization-1 Status by the US and the signing of the four foundational agreements with Washington will enhance military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.

India has signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), Industrial Security Annex and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) to facilitate mil-to-mil cooperation. Our defence and security ties are stronger than ever before, Sandhu told.