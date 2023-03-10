After a three-year hiatus, India and the United States have re-launched their commercial dialogue to discuss supply chain issues and agree upon a semiconductor partnership initiative. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and India's Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal jointly addressed a press conference on Friday at the India-USA Commercial Dialogue.

The dialogue focused on several emerging areas, including building supply chains, facilitating clean energy cooperation, talent development, and post-pandemic economic recovery for start-ups and small businesses.

During the meeting, the Minister and the Secretary acknowledged that the bilateral goods and services trade has almost doubled since 2014, surpassing $191 billion recorded in 2022. Both sides welcomed further steps to enhance their commercial collaboration and tap into market potential across multiple sectors, and also enable an environment for investment by small and medium-sized industries (MSME) and startups.

The Minister and the Secretary welcomed the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). The Ministers also noted India’s interest in partnering with the United States in developing a secure pharmaceutical manufacturing base and diversifying supply chains for critical and strategic minerals (including rare earths).

Semiconductor supply chains and innovation partnership

As part of the commercial dialogue, an MoU was signed to establish semiconductor supply chains and innovation partnership. Both India and the US recognised that the startup ecosystem and small businesses are the lifeblood of both nations.

The MOU will pave the way for greater collaboration and coordination between the US Chips Act and India's SEMICON program. India and the US will coordinate and collaborate on the implementation of their respective programs and the manner in which incentives are given to companies. A new working group as a part of the commercial dialogue was also launched to facilitate the partnership.

"One of the successful things in this dialogue was signing the Memorandum of Understanding on Semiconductor supply chain," Goyal said.

Travel and tourism working group relaunched

The two countries also relaunched the travel and tourism working group to strengthen cooperation between them. Raimondo praised India for its incredible culture, and thanked Goyal for hosting the US delegation and showcasing the nation's culture. She said it was an "incredibly opportunity" for her to experience Indian culture, making the country a special place.

She added that the 10 CEOs from leading US -based companies who accompanied her pledged to do more business in India. Goyal also thanked Raimondo for the US' support to India's G20 presidency and said he was confident of significant outcomes coming out the of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

"India’s desire to expand manufacturing and its presence in the supply chain aligned with US’ goal to make supply chain more resilient. Piyush Goyal and I are committed that out of this dialogue, there will be concrete deliverables for both economies," Raimondo said.

She added, "We will hear recommendations from private sector, which are also specific, action-oriented around how India and US can expand our commercial ties and create more economic opportunity and good paying jobs for both countries."

India's role in global semiconductor supply chain

US Commerce Secretary Raimondo said that the US sees India as a trusted technology partner and launched the India-US Innovation and Commercial Engagement Program (ICEP) for critical technology with India. While the US does not see technological decoupling from China, it wants to ensure that technologies where the US is ahead of China are protected. China is explicitly trying to get access to US tech for military purposes, so export limits are being put on that to protect US interests and allies.

Raimondo added that she saw opportunity for India present in the entire electronics supply chain and that the two nations had had discussions on green technology.

The two sides made announcement regarding U.S.-India Energy Industry Network (EIN) as a broad platform for facilitating U.S. industry involvement in the Clean EDGE Asia initiative, the U.S. government’s signature initiative to grow sustainable and secure clean energy markets throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Both sides expressed interest in working together in developing next generation standards in telecommunications, including 6G

Quality standards and cooperation

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stressed the importance of being a quality supplier and consumer of goods and services. He said that the Indian consumer has a right to quality product, and exporters too will enjoy its benefits. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will be able to work together with the US to align standards. Both the US and India recognized the opportunity to work together on issues of vendor diversification in their networks and hardware diversity.

Textile sustainability

Raimondo witnessed the live loom and craft demonstration during a visit to the Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi where she was hosted by Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Jardosh. She interacted with women artisans & weavers and appreciated the significant contribution of women in the textiles sector.

Jardosh explained the vitality of handloom and handicrafts with a special focus on their importance as part of India’s cultural heritage and as source of employment for a large number of people, especially women. She further stressed upon the circularity and sustainability in Handicrafts and Handlooms.

Circularity in textiles aims to shift from the take-make-dispose linear value chain into a circular system where value is retained for a longer period. Focus is on reducing waste in the value stream by employing different circular strategies like recycle, repair, reuse/remanufacture, rental and resale.

Friendshoring and US investment in India

The US sees India as an attractive place to do business and is making sizable investments in the country. India has taken many actions under Prime Minister Modi, making it even more attractive for business, with more transparency and zero tolerance for corruption. The India-US CEO Forum will incentivize US companies for more business in India.

Announcements bearing fruit

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence that the recommendations from the CEO Forum will see fast action, with announcements and deliverables to be looked at in April and May. He noted that the speed of action in the India-US Innovation and Commercial Engagement Program is unprecedented.