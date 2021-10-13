India unlikely to revise digital tax regime despite agreeing to global tax norms along with 135 OECD nations

Senior officials of the government said that OECD convention clearly states no new unilateral measures will be introduced. It does not say remove the existing measures.

India is unlikely to revise its digital tax regime even after it agreed to overall tax norms along with 135 OECD nations. These countries including India had agreed on the global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent and doing away with digital taxes.

CNBC-TV18's Timsy Jaipuria reports that though India will not introduce any new measures nor revise the digital tax rates. New Delhi said it will not withdraw any measures or taxes based on the OECD declaration on the digital economy.

Senior officials of the government said the OECD convention clearly states no new unilateral measures will be introduced and it does not say remove the existing measures. Also, India plans to introduce these reforms from December 2023 and not before that.

Watch the video for more.