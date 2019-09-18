India-UK trade is not waiting for Brexit, says Lord Mayor of London
Updated : September 18, 2019 06:19 PM IST
Peter Estlin is in India to forge closer partnerships with Indian businesses in the fin tech and insurance sectors
Estlin wants to improve cooperation between RBI and UK’s FCA on framing regulations and encouraging Indian regulators to join GFIN
Proroguing of parliament is not unusual and it is important to note that UK parliament has not been able to come up with a solution in two years, says Peter Estlin
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more