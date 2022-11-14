Negotiations on over half of India-UK trade deal done, says British high commissioner

Alexander Ellis, UK High Commissioner to India, also discussed the COP27 and G20 Summit and what would be UK PM Rishi Sunak's agenda at the same.

The negotiations on more than half the chapters in the India-UK Free Trade Agreement have been completed and now, the focus is on concluding talks on the items at the core of the FTA, including goods, services and investor protection, said Alexander Ellis, UK High Commissioner to India

Ellis told CNBC-TV18 there is a continuity in the British government’s policy towards India over the past few years. "UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has an advantage as he knows India extremely well for various reasons. So for the FTA, we have done the long walk through the valley, we have now got up to base camp and now not only can we start the steep ascent but we can see the route to get to the top and that is a route which we have to climb together. So there has to be a bit of give and take in any negotiation but we can see what that route is to a great summit at the end,” he said.

Ellis said the UK would like tariffs to be reduced and services sector in India be opened up more. "India has very high tariffs traditionally; border tax at UK is very low. But both have products which they would like to sell more into each others' markets. Then there is the question of services — UK is very open in terms of service economy, India is more closed. So, will India open it a little bit more? In return India might want access to more work visas for Indian workers in the UK," he said.

The United Kingdom is also asking for proper protections for Britsh investors in India, he said. "I think that should be to India’s advantage because in order to make this huge economic transformation to the next generation, it needs a lot of investment. It is generating a lot of capital internally but it still needs external capital and UK is one of the main sources in the world of external capital," he said.

Ellis said the tariffs on scotch whiskey would be a part of an endgame on tarriffs on goods, he said, adding, "However it will require quite a lot of work but it is possible to do.”

He added that now they would be careful not to give specific timelines regarding FTA talks, but he senses an urgency that they need to get on with it now.

India, UK need to be at the forefront of fight against climate change

Ellis also discussed the COP27 and G20 summits, and Sunak's agenda at the programmes.

Ellis said climate change is a huge problem and India is going to be one of the countries that will be most affected by it. "We have to take collective action to deal with this problem and India, UK have to be at the forefront of that. So PM Sunak at COP27 said UK will stand by its financial commitments because we need to support countries like India going through that climate transition and we all have to have ambition,” he said.

Last week, Sunak at a COP27 event said the UK is delivering on its commitment of 11.6 billion pounds funding. "And as part of this we will now triple our funding on adaptation to 1.5 billion pounds by 2025,” Sunak had said, adding that he “profoundly” believed it is the right thing to do.

Ellis said the UK is reducing its emissions by 68 percent by 2030 and is already at 50 percent.

"However, at the same time we all have got to grow. India needs to grow and it has got this wonderful growth opportunity in the next generation and how can it do that in a sustainable way is the question. So how do we work together to ensure sustainable growth and keep the increase in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees, is the larger message which is going to be implemented at COP27," he said.