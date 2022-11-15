    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeeconomy Newsindia uk fta internal deadline march 2023 say government sources 15171971.htm

    Internal deadline to close India-UK trade deal is March 2023: Government sources

    Internal deadline to close India-UK trade deal is March 2023: Government sources

    Internal deadline to close India-UK trade deal is March 2023: Government sources
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Abhimanyu Sharma   IST (Published)

    The Commerce Ministry on Tuesday said that the next round of the India-UK FTA negotiations are slated for next month and India is aiming for the closure of a substantial number of chapters.

    India's internal deadline to close the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is March 2023, government officials in the know told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday, adding that this deadline is dependent on the ongoing negotiations.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    Post-COVID: How kids are transitioning from screen to school

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried

    IST6 Min(s) Read


    The Union commerce ministry on Tuesday said that the next round of negotiations are slated for next month and India is aiming to close a substantial number of chapters.
    The sources said that a lot of developments took place in the UK on October and 26 chapters were discussed on a threadbare basis.
    On Monday, Alexander Ellis, UK High Commissioner to India, told CNBC-TV18 that negotiations on more than half the chapters in the India-UK FTA have been completed and now, the focus will be on concluding talks on the items at the core of the FTA, including goods, services and investor protection.
    Ellis added that now they would be careful not to give specific timelines regarding FTA talks, but he senses an urgency that they need to get on with it now.
    Meanwhile, the third round of the India-EU FTA talks have been scheduled in India from November 28 to December 9, and 75 sessions on 19 policy areas are on the table. The ongoing India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement's (CEPA) fifth round will end on November 18.
    "FTAs with UK, the European Union, Canada are with developed nations. Except for Australia, other FTAs are comprehensive and they take time. Chief negotiators give offers and counter-offers. A lot of analytics are behind the offers given," the sources said.
    The trade deal with Australia has been placed before the Parliament for approval and by December, the deal with Australia may get ratified from their Parliament, the source said.
    Also Read: G20 Summit 2022 in pictures: World leaders meet in Indonesia
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Free Trade AgreementFTA

    Previous Article

    Can't conclude inflation is slowing down: Former MPC Member

    Next Article

    Crisil sees bank credit to grow at 15 percent this and next fiscals

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng