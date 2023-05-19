English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndia UK free trade agreement | Trade deal will be win win despite divergence, says expert

India-UK free trade agreement | Trade deal will be win-win despite divergence, says expert

Profile image
By Parikshit Luthra   May 19, 2023 11:02 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Free trade agreement (FTA) talks between India and the United Kingdom (UK) are set to resume next month. Reports say the nations are struggling to make progress due to differences on some key tariff and investment protection rules.

economy | May 19, 2023 11:02 PM IST
Free trade agreement (FTA) talks between India and the United Kingdom (UK) are set to resume next month. Reports say the nations are struggling to make progress due to differences on some key tariff and investment protection rules.

The governments are not able to find a middle ground on the duties levied by India on car and liquor imports. Besides tariffs, the UK government is also pushing India to agree on a strong investment protection treaty.
According to Manoj Ladwa, Founder & CEO of India Inc Group, there are areas of divergence but a trade deal will be win-win for both countries.
"A very positive round of talks concluded a few days ago and the next set of talks are due to start around the 5th of June. There will be areas of divergence but ultimately a free trade agreement between the two nations will be a win-win for both countries," Ladwa said.
He added that no issue is insurmountable when there's willingness on both sides to conclude the deal.
Also Read: India expects export demand to remain muted, hopes for pickup after September 2023
"Issues of whisky and car tariffs have been on the table for some time now. The UK has made its position clear on these areas. But both sides are working hard to come to some sort of understanding on those issues. As far as investment protection is concerned, India's position is being well-noted in the UK that there are existing protocols and laws that do protect investments. So there is a niggling issue but it is something which I don't think is insurmountable when there is willingness on both sides to conclude as quickly as possible," Ladwa said.
Watch video for entire conversation.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Beyond Binaries: Sidda vs DK— here's what the new dawn of power in Karnataka has in store for Congress

Beyond Binaries: Sidda vs DK— here's what the new dawn of power in Karnataka has in store for Congress

May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Are retirement mutual funds better than SCSS for long-term investing?

Are retirement mutual funds better than SCSS for long-term investing?

May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Expenses in mutual fund schemes set to go down with new Sebi proposals

Expenses in mutual fund schemes set to go down with new Sebi proposals

May 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Sebi proposes uniform total expense ratio for mutual funds — experts express mix of optimism and caution

Sebi proposes uniform total expense ratio for mutual funds — experts express mix of optimism and caution

May 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X