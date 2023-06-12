Rupee-Dirham trade, gold cooperation and $100 billion non-petroleum trade by 2030 among India-UAE bilateral targets

India's Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that smooth implementation of the agendas will help both countries achieve significant milestones in future with a focus on areas like MSMEs, start-ups, women entrepreneurs and the service sector.

India and UAE are looking to expand non-petroleum bilateral trade to over $100 billion by 2030, India's Minister for Commerce and Industry said to media on Monday.

Addressing a joint press conference after the first meeting of the Joint Committee of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Piyush Goyal said that smooth implementation of the agendas will help both the countries achieve significant milestones in future with a focus on areas like MSMEs, start-ups, women entrepreneurs and the service sector.

Stating that both the sides have discussed several areas to expand mutual collaboration to set new targets, he pointed out that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and UAE's Central Bank have been in active dialogue to operationalise Rupee-Dirham trade, as both sides hope to witness developments soon on this front with digital technologies becoming a part of the trade framework.