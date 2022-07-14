India's trade deficit $17.15 billion in June — up more than 12,000 percent in one year

India's overall trade deficit increased to $17.15 billion last month, up from $0.14 billion in June 2021, according to the data released by the government on Thursday. This is a 12,150-percent increase.

Trade deficit is the term for when a country's imports exceed its exports during a fixed time period. The balance can be calculated for various categories of transactions such as services, goods (merchandise), goods and services.

India's merchandise trade deficit increased to $26.2 billion in June 2022, which was up from $9.6 billion year-on-year, while the same had increased to $70.80 billion for the April to June quarter, up from $31.42 billion in the corresponding period in 2021-22.

Merchandise trade deficit stood at Rs 2,04,384 crore in June 2022, up from Rs 70,609 crore in June 2021.

Meanwhile, the country's merchandise and services exports also saw a 23 percent growth in June, while the deficit in this category increased to $45.18 billion during the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

Overall trade during June to April 2022 (Source: Indian government)

Overall exports in the first quarter of the current fiscal are pegged at $235 billion, a growth of 49.41 percent over the same period last year.

Iron ore export in June 2022 fell 97.81 percent compared to the same period last year.

From June 2021 to 2022, the country recorded a 6,540 percent rise in silver imports, a 260 percent increase in coal and coke import, and a 182 percent rise in gold imports.

